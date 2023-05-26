NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.04-$1.11 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $712.00 million-$722.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.32 million.

NextGen Healthcare Trading Up 0.8 %

NXGN traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.58. 59,467 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 405,259. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.53 and a current ratio of 2.03. NextGen Healthcare has a fifty-two week low of $15.23 and a fifty-two week high of $21.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -386.25 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $26.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of NextGen Healthcare from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Monday. TheStreet cut shares of NextGen Healthcare from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $21.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NextGen Healthcare

About NextGen Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 146.4% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,404 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare by 61.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,620 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in NextGen Healthcare during the 4th quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 211.1% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,505 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides software and services that empower ambulatory healthcare practices to manage the risk and complexity of delivering care in the rapidly evolving U.S. healthcare system. Its portfolio includes tightly integrated solutions that deliver on ambulatory healthcare imperatives including population health, care management, patient outreach, telemedicine, and nationwide clinical information exchange.

