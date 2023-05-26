NFT (NFT) Achieves Market Cap of $731,174.21

NFT (NFT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 25th. During the last week, NFT has traded up 5.7% against the dollar. NFT has a market capitalization of $731,174.21 and $89.51 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can now be purchased for about $0.0198 or 0.00000075 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get NFT alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007268 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00021128 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00025838 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017897 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001087 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26,410.08 or 1.00032792 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0248 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NFT Profile

NFT (CRYPTO:NFT) is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official message board for NFT is nftprotocol.substack.com. NFT’s official website is www.nft.org.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01935682 USD and is down -2.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $16.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NFT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.