NFT Price Down 16.5% Over Last Week (NFT)

NFT (NFT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Over the last seven days, NFT has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar. NFT has a market cap of $730,718.98 and $179.91 worth of NFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NFT token can currently be bought for about $0.0198 or 0.00000074 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020852 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025705 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00017647 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00001101 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $26,731.89 or 1.00030087 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

NFT Token Profile

NFT is a token. It launched on August 18th, 2020. NFT’s total supply is 88,888,888 tokens and its circulating supply is 36,863,404 tokens. NFT’s official Twitter account is @nft_protocol. The official website for NFT is www.nft.org. NFT’s official message board is nftprotocol.substack.com.

NFT Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NFT (NFT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. NFT has a current supply of 88,888,888 with 36,863,404 in circulation. The last known price of NFT is 0.01986314 USD and is up 2.66 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 8 active market(s) with $89.51 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.nft.org/.”

