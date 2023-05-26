Nichols (LON:NICL) Shares Cross Below 200 Day Moving Average of $1,071.52

Nichols plc (LON:NICL – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 1,071.52 ($13.33) and traded as low as GBX 984.50 ($12.25). Nichols shares last traded at GBX 1,000 ($12.44), with a volume of 19,831 shares.

Nichols Trading Down 1.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1,076.33 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 1,070.19. The company has a market cap of £353.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,129.03 and a beta of 0.44.

Nichols Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were given a dividend of GBX 15.30 ($0.19) per share. This is a positive change from Nichols’s previous dividend of $12.40. This represents a yield of 1.53%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 23rd. Nichols’s dividend payout ratio is 9,032.26%.

About Nichols

Nichols plc, together with its subsidiaries, supplies soft drinks to the retail, wholesale, catering, licensed, and leisure industries in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two segments, Still and Carbonate. It offers still, cordial, carbonated, post-mix, and frozen drinks categories under the Vimto, Feel Good, Levi Roots, Starslush, ICEE, Slurp, FRYST, DOUWE EGBERTS, and Sunkist brands.

