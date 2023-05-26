Nighthawk Gold (TSE:NHK) Stock Price Down 9.7%

Nighthawk Gold Corp. (TSE:NHK – Get Rating) was down 9.7% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.55 and last traded at C$0.56. Approximately 76,425 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 114,987 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.62.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Pi Financial increased their price target on Nighthawk Gold from C$1.10 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Nighthawk Gold Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$69.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of C$0.56 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.46.

Insider Activity

Nighthawk Gold ( TSE:NHK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nighthawk Gold Corp. will post 0.020678 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Robert Douglas Cudney bought 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.60 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,000.00. Insiders acquired a total of 85,000 shares of company stock valued at $51,800 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Nighthawk Gold

Nighthawk Gold Corp. operates as a gold exploration company in Canada. It owns a 100% interest in the Indin Lake Gold property, which comprises of Archean gold camp covering an area of 229,791 acres located in the Northwest Territories. The company was formerly known as Merc International Minerals Inc and changed its name to Nighthawk Gold Corp.

