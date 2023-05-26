NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC

Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC grew its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,544 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,130 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.3% of Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $5,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in NIKE in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,839,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 138.2% in the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 6,518 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,588 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 433,950 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $58,392,000 after purchasing an additional 38,903 shares during the last quarter. 63.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NKE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Williams Trading downgraded shares of NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of NIKE from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wedbush decreased their price target on NIKE from $145.00 to $139.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their target price on NIKE from $141.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, VP Johanna Nielsen sold 282 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total value of $35,540.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $443,373.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.86, for a total value of $13,294,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,355,871 shares in the company, valued at $163,870,569.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 220,282 shares of company stock valued at $26,447,640 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,828,412 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,007,604. NIKE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.22 and a 12 month high of $131.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $121.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.54. The company has a market cap of $166.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.11.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.24. NIKE had a net margin of 10.82% and a return on equity of 35.98%. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.48 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.19%.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

