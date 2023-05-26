Nomura Research Institute (OTCMKTS:NRILY) Trading Down 2%

Nomura Research Institute, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NRILY – Get Rating) dropped 2% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.36 and last traded at $25.57. Approximately 28,832 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 96,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.10.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.69.

Nomura Research Institute Ltd. engages in the provision of research, business consulting, and systems services. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Financial Information Technology (IT) Solutions, Industrial IT Solutions, and IT Platform Services. The Consulting segment provides management and systems consulting services.

