Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.90-$9.30 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $9.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.59 billion-$2.67 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.64 billion.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Nordson from $250.00 to $225.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Nordson from $241.00 to $251.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $252.20.

Shares of NDSN stock opened at $217.15 on Friday. Nordson has a 1 year low of $194.89 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $215.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $227.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 23rd. The industrial products company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $650.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $638.87 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 22.40% and a net margin of 19.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Nordson will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.18%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new stake in Nordson during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Nordson by 115.2% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Nordson by 167.1% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 414 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the second quarter worth about $158,000. Finally, Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nordson in the fourth quarter worth about $209,000. Institutional investors own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Corp. engages in the engineering, manufacture and market of products and systems used for adhesives, coatings, sealants, biomaterials and other materials. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Precision Solutions and Advanced Technology Solution. The Industrial Precision Solutions segment enhances the technology synergies between adhesive dispensing systems and industrial coating systems to deliver proprietary dispensing and processing technology to diverse end markets.

