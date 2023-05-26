O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Has $35.62 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 186,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,370 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises about 14.1% of O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $35,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VTI. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Power Corp of Canada bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GM Advisory Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. GM Advisory Group Inc. now owns 225,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 10,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 62 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Price Performance

VTI stock traded up $2.44 on Friday, reaching $208.09. 1,100,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,977,745. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $217.20. The company has a market cap of $287.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $200.32.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

