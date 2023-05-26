O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Invests $154,000 in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 979 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Eaton by 228.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Eaton during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Eaton alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ETN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Mizuho raised their price target on Eaton from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Eaton from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

Eaton Trading Up 2.6 %

In other news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Joao V. Faria sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $441,775.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 71,314 shares in the company, valued at $12,601,896.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Brian S. Brickhouse sold 21,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.97, for a total transaction of $3,777,778.59. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,905 shares in the company, valued at $2,814,707.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,051 shares of company stock valued at $5,127,912. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton stock traded up $4.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $181.54. The stock had a trading volume of 1,898,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,974,471. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day moving average of $166.30 and a 200 day moving average of $164.70. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $122.50 and a 52-week high of $182.48.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.10. Eaton had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 18.70%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 8.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eaton Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.67%.

Eaton Profile

(Get Rating)

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segments engage in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ETN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.