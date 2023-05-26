O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $117,000 Investment in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 438 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. J.Safra Asset Management Corp increased its stake in Accenture by 292.0% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 439 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares in the last quarter. Wade G W & Inc. raised its holdings in Accenture by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 56,881 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $15,178,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Accenture by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 58,167 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $15,522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,323 shares during the last quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Accenture by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Colonial River Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motco raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Motco now owns 29,398 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,845,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.97% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ACN traded up $12.08 on Friday, reaching $303.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,277,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,381,242. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $277.13. The company has a market cap of $191.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.30, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.25. Accenture plc has a 52-week low of $242.80 and a 52-week high of $322.88.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

Accenture ( NYSE:ACN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $15.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.59 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 30.73% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.54 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Accenture plc will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 13th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 12th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.25%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Accenture from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 27th. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Accenture in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Accenture from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Accenture from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.00.

Insider Transactions at Accenture

In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total value of $1,448,475.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 5,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.90, for a total transaction of $1,448,475.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 26,908 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,423,917.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.06, for a total value of $1,750,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 174,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,753,965.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,010 shares of company stock worth $4,180,030. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Accenture Profile

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

