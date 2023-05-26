Oasis Network (ROSE) Price Tops $0.0507

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. One Oasis Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0507 or 0.00000192 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $290.33 million and $10.08 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded 4.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,803.01 or 0.06820747 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001344 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.03 or 0.00053064 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00039661 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018722 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.78 or 0.00018068 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000226 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00005871 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,725,718,533 tokens. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis Network (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis Network has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 5,725,718,533 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis Network is 0.05077533 USD and is down -3.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 78 active market(s) with $14,345,858.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Oasis Network Token Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.