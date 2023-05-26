Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Receives $72.39 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.94.

OXY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. TD Cowen upgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Occidental Petroleum Stock Performance

Shares of OXY stock opened at $58.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Occidental Petroleum has a 52-week low of $54.30 and a 52-week high of $77.13.

Occidental Petroleum Dividend Announcement

Occidental Petroleum ( NYSE:OXY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.37 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 45.10%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 614,020 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $58.66 per share, for a total transaction of $36,018,413.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 216,112,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,677,140,948.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 14,781,466 shares of company stock worth $875,880,626 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OXY. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its position in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 78.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

Featured Articles

