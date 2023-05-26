Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Shares Bought by Intrust Bank NA

Intrust Bank NA boosted its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,600 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the quarter. Intrust Bank NA’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $542,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Argent Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 29,430 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after buying an additional 2,020 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 26.8% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 19,414 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,223,000 after buying an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,702,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $718,000. 78.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OXY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Occidental Petroleum from $70.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.94.

Insider Transactions at Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Trading Down 1.0 %

In related news, major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 2,363,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.85 per share, with a total value of $143,793,904.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 196,714,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,970,091,807.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders purchased 14,781,466 shares of company stock valued at $875,880,626 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OXY opened at $58.81 on Friday. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a 12 month low of $54.30 and a 12 month high of $77.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $52.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.78.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.30 by ($0.21). Occidental Petroleum had a return on equity of 45.10% and a net margin of 27.06%. The company had revenue of $7.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.12 EPS. Occidental Petroleum’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 5.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Occidental Petroleum Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is 8.25%.

About Occidental Petroleum

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

