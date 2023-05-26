Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 900.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada Stock Performance

Shares of Omni-Lite Industries Canada stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $0.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,150 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,704. Omni-Lite Industries Canada has a 52 week low of $0.34 and a 52 week high of $0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.43.

Omni-Lite Industries Canada (OTCMKTS:OLNCF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The industrial products company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.11 million for the quarter. Omni-Lite Industries Canada had a negative net margin of 17.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.63%.

About Omni-Lite Industries Canada

Omni-Lite Industries Canada, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells precision components to Fortune 100 companies in the United States, Canada, and Barbados. It operates through the following segments: Forged, Electronic, and Investment casting components. It offers vibration resistant stainless steel fastener components for the aerospace industry, brake, transmission, and engine parts, as well as transmission valves for the automotive industry, inventory control cups for inventory control systems that are used by the retail clothing industry, links and head caps for the military sector, and ceramic track spikes for the sports and recreation industry.

