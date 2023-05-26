Oncology Institute (NASDAQ:TOI) Shares Up 1.3%

The Oncology Institute, Inc. (NASDAQ:TOI – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 1.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.43. 468,333 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 187% from the average session volume of 163,166 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.42.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Oncology Institute from $6.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Monday, March 20th.

Oncology Institute Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 3.61, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.18.

Insider Transactions at Oncology Institute

Oncology Institute ( NASDAQ:TOI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Oncology Institute had a negative net margin of 17.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.61%. The company had revenue of $71.42 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Oncology Institute, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard A. Barasch acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.55 per share, with a total value of $27,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 257,193 shares in the company, valued at $141,456.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Oncology Institute

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Oncology Institute during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Oncology Institute by 1,192.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 16,989 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute during the first quarter worth $32,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Oncology Institute during the third quarter worth $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

About Oncology Institute

The Oncology Institute, Inc, an oncology company, provides medical oncology services in the United States. Its services include physician services, in-house infusion and dispensary, clinical trial services, radiation, outpatient stem cell transplants and transfusions programs, and patient support. The company also offers and manages clinical trial services, such as managing clinical trials, palliative care programs, and stem cell transplants services.

Featured Articles

