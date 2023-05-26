Ontology Gas (ONG) Market Capitalization Tops $82.57 Million

Ontology Gas (ONG) traded down 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 25th. Over the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ontology Gas has a market cap of $82.57 million and $1.54 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ontology Gas token can currently be purchased for $0.24 or 0.00000910 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ontology Gas Profile

Ontology Gas was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 343,210,948 tokens. The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io. Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @ontologynetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/ontologynetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Ontology Gas

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public blockchain platform that enables the customization of public blockchains for various applications. It combines different features, including identity verification, data exchange, procedure protocols, smart contract system support, and more. The platform has its own token called Ontology Gas (ONG), which serves as the platform gas. The platform uses a dual token model where ONT is the coin for staking in consensus, while ONG is the utility token used for on-chain services.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology Gas should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology Gas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

