Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.63 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $235.50 million-$238.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $236.26 million. Ooma also updated its Q2 2024 guidance to $0.13-$0.15 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $20.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Ooma in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ooma in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a strong-buy rating for the company. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their price target on Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday.

Get Ooma alerts:

Ooma Price Performance

OOMA opened at $12.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.61 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.58. The firm has a market cap of $321.31 million, a PE ratio of -97.62 and a beta of 0.85. Ooma has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ooma

Ooma ( NYSE:OOMA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Ooma had a positive return on equity of 0.48% and a negative net margin of 1.44%. The business had revenue of $56.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OOMA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 32.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,701,018 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,223,000 after buying an additional 667,631 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,153,787 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after acquiring an additional 211,434 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 96.9% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 317,809 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,763,000 after acquiring an additional 156,443 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ooma during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,034,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Ooma by 351.7% during the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 71,183 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $843,000 after acquiring an additional 55,424 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.09% of the company’s stock.

Ooma Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ooma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ooma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.