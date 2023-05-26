Opaleye Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR)

Opaleye Management Inc. raised its holdings in MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) by 640.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 896,600 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 775,585 shares during the period. MorphoSys accounts for about 1.1% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned 0.65% of MorphoSys worth $3,210,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Optiver Holding B.V. boosted its position in shares of MorphoSys by 292.8% in the fourth quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 62,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after acquiring an additional 46,523 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 4th quarter valued at $509,000. Endurant Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $344,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of MorphoSys in the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in MorphoSys by 122.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 2,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.05% of the company’s stock.

MOR stock traded down $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.33. 41,976 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,273. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company has a market capitalization of $866.77 million, a P/E ratio of -7.86 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.56. MorphoSys AG has a fifty-two week low of $3.17 and a fifty-two week high of $6.64.

MorphoSys AG operates as a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company. It uses groundbreaking science and technologies to discover, develop, and deliver innovative cancer medicines to patients. The firm also engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases.

