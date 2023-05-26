Opaleye Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON)

Opaleye Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) by 9.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,590,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 400,000 shares during the period. TRACON Pharmaceuticals makes up approximately 2.4% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 21.43% of TRACON Pharmaceuticals worth $6,839,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 29.1% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 15,300 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at $150,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TRACON Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in TRACON Pharmaceuticals by 67.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,253 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 57,174 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Opaleye Management Inc. acquired 174,508 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.38 per share, with a total value of $240,821.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 4,324,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,967,821.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders have bought 178,707 shares of company stock worth $243,764 over the last 90 days. 5.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TCON has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Maxim Group reduced their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $7.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th.

Shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,476 shares, compared to its average volume of 144,781. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.57 and a 1-year high of $2.32. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.31 and a 200 day moving average of $1.46.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03). As a group, analysts predict that TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for cancer, and ophthalmic and fibrotic diseases. Its products include TRC105, an anti-endoglin antibody for the treatment of solid tumor types, TRC205 created for the treatment of fibrotic diseases, and TRC102, a small molecule that is in clinical development made for lung cancer and glioblastoma.

