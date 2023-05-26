Opaleye Management Inc. Has $2.45 Million Stock Holdings in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS)

Opaleye Management Inc. lessened its stake in Stereotaxis, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:STXS – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371,800 shares during the quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. owned about 1.58% of Stereotaxis worth $2,453,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Stereotaxis by 88.8% during the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 15,800 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stereotaxis in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stereotaxis by 27.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 67,933 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 14,573 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its position in Stereotaxis by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 100,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,605 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Stereotaxis during the first quarter worth $269,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.13% of the company’s stock.

Stereotaxis Price Performance

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:STXS traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. 106,735 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 230,349. Stereotaxis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.55 and a 52-week high of $2.75. The company has a market cap of $173.46 million, a P/E ratio of -7.78 and a beta of 1.64.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Stereotaxis ( NYSEAMERICAN:STXS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $7.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.60 million. Stereotaxis had a negative net margin of 70.69% and a negative return on equity of 72.59%. On average, analysts expect that Stereotaxis, Inc. will post -0.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on STXS shares. Lake Street Capital cut their price target on Stereotaxis from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 6th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Stereotaxis from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Stereotaxis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.10.

Stereotaxis Company Profile

Stereotaxis, Inc designs, manufactures and markets robotic magnetic navigation systems for use in a hospital’s interventional surgical suite to enhance the treatment of arrhythmias and coronary artery disease. Its products include the Genesis RMN System, the Odyssey Solution, and related devices. The firm also offers the Stereotaxis Imaging Model S x-ray System.

