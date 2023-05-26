Opaleye Management Inc. Has $5.40 Million Stock Position in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR)

Opaleye Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR – Get Rating) by 53.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,460,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,655,000 shares during the period. ProQR Therapeutics makes up about 1.9% of Opaleye Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Opaleye Management Inc. owned approximately 2.05% of ProQR Therapeutics worth $5,402,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $547,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in ProQR Therapeutics by 37.8% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 977,794 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $885,000 after buying an additional 268,315 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $191,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 550.4% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,558 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 124,869 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics by 210.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 173,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 117,400 shares during the last quarter. 29.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProQR Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of ProQR Therapeutics stock traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.71. The stock had a trading volume of 390,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,671. The company has a current ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 8.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average is $2.41. ProQR Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.59 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ProQR Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:PRQR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.00 million. ProQR Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,707.31% and a negative return on equity of 84.97%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that ProQR Therapeutics will post -0.25 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $5.00 to $4.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of ProQR Therapeutics from $1.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on ProQR Therapeutics from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research report on Friday, April 7th. JMP Securities upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $1.50 to $5.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded ProQR Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ProQR Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.35.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics NV is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in the discovery and development of RNA therapies for the treatment of severe genetic rare diseases with a focus on inherited retinal diseases, such as Leber congenital amaurosis 10, Usher syndrome type 2, and autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa.

