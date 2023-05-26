Open Text (TSE:OTEX) Reaches New 1-Year High at $57.05

Open Text Co. (TSE:OTEX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:OTEX) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as C$57.05 and last traded at C$57.05, with a volume of 156868 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$55.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of Open Text from C$43.00 to C$50.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th.

Open Text Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$52.57 and a 200-day moving average price of C$46.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$15.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.24.

Open Text Company Profile

Open Text Corporation engages in the designs, develops, markets, and sells information management software and solutions. It offers content services; business network that manages data within the organization and outside the firewall; security and protection solutions for defending against cyber threats, and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; digital investigation and forensic security solutions; OpenText security solutions to address information cyber resilience needs; Carbonite and Webroot products; and OpenText Information Management software platform.

See Also

