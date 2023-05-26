Opera (NASDAQ:OPRA) Shares Gap Up to $15.11

Opera Limited (NASDAQ:OPRA – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.11, but opened at $15.49. Opera shares last traded at $14.99, with a volume of 140,248 shares changing hands.

Separately, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on Opera from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th.

The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 5.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.14 and a 200-day moving average of $8.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.98 and a beta of 1.01.

Opera ( NASDAQ:OPRA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter. Opera had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 11.53%. The firm had revenue of $87.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.00 million.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Opera by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Opera by 3,169.9% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 5,579 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Opera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Opera in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. 5.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Opera Ltd. engages in the provision of web browsers through its subsidiaries. Its products include Opera browser for Windows, iOS, and Linux computers, as well as the mobile apps Opera for Android, Opera Mini, Opera Touch, and Opera News. The company operates through the Browser and News; and Other segments.

