Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Reaches $64.58 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 26th. Orchid has a market capitalization of $64.58 million and approximately $2.16 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can now be purchased for $0.0671 or 0.00000251 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00007153 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $5.58 or 0.00020853 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.87 or 0.00025711 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00017691 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000080 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001105 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26,731.61 or 0.99984185 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Orchid

Orchid (CRYPTO:OXT) is a token. Its genesis date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 962,629,339 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The official message board for Orchid is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official website is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 962,629,339.4279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.06754796 USD and is up 3.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 83 active market(s) with $1,607,237.04 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Orchid using one of the exchanges listed above.

