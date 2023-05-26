O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded to Buy at StockNews.com

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on ORLY. Roth Mkm raised their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $995.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $940.00 to $1,055.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $800.00 to $890.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $933.38.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $6.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $935.02. 406,509 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,830. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $890.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $850.47. O’Reilly Automotive has a 1-year low of $580.01 and a 1-year high of $964.58.

Insider Activity

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.00 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.55, for a total transaction of $4,627,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 56,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,531,441.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $943.77, for a total transaction of $471,885.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 157,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $148,501,265.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 45,133 shares of company stock valued at $42,146,037 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at approximately $302,000. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $1,143,000. Abacus Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter valued at $647,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the first quarter valued at about $115,000. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts, maintenance items consisting of oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products, and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

