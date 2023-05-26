Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX) Insider Kevin J. Kenny Sells 4,367 Shares

Orthofix Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) insider Kevin J. Kenny sold 4,367 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $82,973.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 146,307 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
Orthofix Medical Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of OFIX traded down $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $18.86. 161,286 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 340,905. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.98 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock has a market cap of $689.14 million, a P/E ratio of -7.61 and a beta of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $17.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.02. Orthofix Medical Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.76 and a 12 month high of $27.91.
Orthofix Medical (NASDAQ:OFIX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 6th. The medical device company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.56. Orthofix Medical had a negative net margin of 14.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $122.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Orthofix Medical Inc. will post -2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Orthofix Medical in a research report on Sunday, May 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.
Orthofix Medical, Inc engages in the provision of medical devices. It operates through the following business segments: Global Spine and Global Extremities. The Global Spine reporting segment offers three primary product categories: Bone Growth Therapies, Spinal Implants, and Biologics. The Bone Growth Therapies product category manufactures, distributes, and provides support services of bone growth stimulator devices that enhance bone fusion.
