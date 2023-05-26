Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the April 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Osino Resources Price Performance
OTCMKTS OSIIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,645. Osino Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.
About Osino Resources
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Osino Resources (OSIIF)
- Big Lots Becomes A Stomach Churning Value Play
- The Melt-Up In Marvell Is On; But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Is Apple a Growth Stock or a Value Stock?
- Costco’s Earnings Call Reassure Economists, Recession Cancelled
- Hot Inflation, What It Means For The Summer Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Osino Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osino Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.