Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Osino Resources Corp. (OTCMKTS:OSIIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a drop of 51.3% from the April 30th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 31,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Osino Resources Price Performance

OTCMKTS OSIIF traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $0.83. The company had a trading volume of 13,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,645. Osino Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.38 and a fifty-two week high of $0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71.

About Osino Resources

Osino Resources Corp. engages in the exploration and development of gold mining properties in Namibia. The firm operates through the Canada and Namibia geographical segments. Its active programs and projects include Twin Hills, Goldkupe and Extensions, Otjikoto East, and Otjiwarongo Regional. The company was founded by Heye Daun and Alan Friedman on June 5, 2012 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

