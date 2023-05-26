Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) Trading 0.9% Higher

Ovid Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OVID – Get Rating) traded up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $3.55 and last traded at $3.48. 53,116 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 87,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.45.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ovid Therapeutics from $2.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, March 16th.

Get Ovid Therapeutics alerts:

Ovid Therapeutics Trading Up 0.6 %

The company has a current ratio of 17.78, a quick ratio of 17.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Ovid Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:OVID Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 13th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.05 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ovid Therapeutics Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ovid Therapeutics by 281.5% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 9,675 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in shares of Ovid Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $61,000. 50.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ovid Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ovid Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines for patients and families living with rare neurological disorders. The company was founded by Matthew During in April 2014 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ovid Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ovid Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.