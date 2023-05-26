Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) PT Lowered to GBX 27 at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.41) to GBX 27 ($0.34) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.04% from the stock’s current price.

Pan African Resources Trading Down 22.7 %

PAF stock traded down GBX 3.84 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 13.04 ($0.16). 21,134,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,294. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 12.24 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 21.45 ($0.27). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £250.39 million, a PE ratio of 650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.70.

About Pan African Resources

Pan African Resources PLC engages in the mining, extraction, production, and the sale of gold in South Africa. The company's flagship projects include the Barberton gold project that consists of three underground mines, including Fairview, Sheba, and Consort located in the Barberton Greenstone Belt; and Elikhulu tailings retreatment plant in Southern Africa.

