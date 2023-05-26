Pan African Resources (LON:PAF) PT Lowered to GBX 27 at Berenberg Bank

Pan African Resources (LON:PAF – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 33 ($0.41) to GBX 27 ($0.34) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Digital Look reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 107.04% from the stock’s current price.
Pan African Resources Trading Down 22.7 %
PAF stock traded down GBX 3.84 ($0.05) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 13.04 ($0.16). 21,134,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,322,294. Pan African Resources has a 52-week low of GBX 12.24 ($0.15) and a 52-week high of GBX 21.45 ($0.27). The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 17.50 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 16.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.73, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £250.39 million, a PE ratio of 650.00, a P/E/G ratio of 8.95 and a beta of 0.70.
About Pan African Resources
