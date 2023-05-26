Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS) Cut to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NYSE:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Tuesday.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $23.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. National Bank Financial reissued an outperform spec overweight rating on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Pan American Silver in a report on Monday, April 3rd. They set an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pan American Silver presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $25.50.

Shares of PAAS opened at $14.98 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a 1 year low of $13.40 and a 1 year high of $24.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.84 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.11.

Pan American Silver ( NYSE:PAAS Get Rating ) (TSE:PAAS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $375.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.65 million. Pan American Silver had a negative net margin of 22.82% and a positive return on equity of 0.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pan American Silver will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 13th. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -27.23%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at $198,000. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the third quarter valued at approximately $161,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 0.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,887,137 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,847,000 after buying an additional 13,267 shares during the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 7.5% during the third quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 627,349 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,061,000 after buying an additional 43,800 shares during the last quarter. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the operation, development, and exploration of silver and gold producing properties and assets. It operates through the Silver and Gold segments. The company was founded by Ross J. Beaty and John H. Wright on March 17, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

