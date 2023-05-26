Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY – Get Rating) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Parkson Retail Group Stock Up 6.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.
About Parkson Retail Group
Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Parkson Retail Group (PKSGY)
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
- Best Buy’s Comeback Is Still At Play, Earnings Call For Patience
- e.l.f. Beauty Has Giant Quarter, Shares Hit New High
- If You Can Only Pick One Stock For The Rest Of 2023, Pick Nvidia
Receive News & Ratings for Parkson Retail Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Parkson Retail Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.