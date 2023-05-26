Parkson Retail Group (OTCMKTS:PKSGY) Stock Price Up 6.8%

Parkson Retail Group Limited (OTCMKTS:PKSGY – Get Rating) shares rose 6.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $0.48 and last traded at $0.48. Approximately 2,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $0.45.

Parkson Retail Group Stock Up 6.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.51.

About Parkson Retail Group

Parkson Retail Group Limited operates and manages a network of department stores, shopping malls, city outlets, supermarkets, and food and beverage outlets. The company offers various brands of fashion and lifestyle related merchandise focusing on four categories, which include fashion and apparel, cosmetics and accessories, household and electrical, and groceries and perishables targeting the young and contemporary market.

