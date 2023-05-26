Paul Gu Sells 13,340 Shares of Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) Stock

Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) CTO Paul Gu sold 13,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.91, for a total value of $358,979.40. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 884,488 shares in the company, valued at $23,801,572.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Upstart Stock Down 11.0 %

UPST stock opened at $23.73 on Friday. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.93 and a 52-week high of $54.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $16.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Get Upstart alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Upstart

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Upstart by 18.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 2,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Upstart in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Upstart by 62.6% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. 37.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Upstart Company Profile

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Upstart in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho raised their price objective on Upstart from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Citigroup downgraded Upstart from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Loop Capital upgraded Upstart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Upstart from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $16.92.

(Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a cloud-based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform in the United States. Its platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI-enabled bank partners. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.