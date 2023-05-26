Pax Dollar Trading 0% Higher Over Last 7 Days (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 26th. During the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion and $40.31 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $0.99 or 0.00003710 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Pax Dollar alerts:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000730 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000555 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001152 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00008210 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000092 BTC.

About Pax Dollar

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 1,019,052,716 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.