PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires New Shares in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 15,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 33.8% during the 3rd quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,631,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,790,000 after buying an additional 1,928,245 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 14,928,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,765,000 after buying an additional 1,804,364 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of US Foods by 373.3% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,095,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,960,000 after buying an additional 863,900 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in US Foods by 121.0% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 658,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,213,000 after purchasing an additional 360,724 shares during the period. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP raised its holdings in US Foods by 108.8% in the 3rd quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 678,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,942,000 after purchasing an additional 353,600 shares during the period. 97.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get US Foods alerts:

US Foods Price Performance

Shares of US Foods stock traded up $0.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. 214,940 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,467. The company has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.81. US Foods Holding Corp. has a 52-week low of $25.49 and a 52-week high of $41.76.

Insider Activity

US Foods ( NYSE:USFD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.52 billion. US Foods had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 1.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that US Foods Holding Corp. will post 2.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total transaction of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares in the company, valued at $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Andrew E. Iacobucci sold 21,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.67, for a total value of $761,145.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 108,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,763,289.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 7,600,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.83, for a total transaction of $295,108,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 37 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,628,094 shares of company stock worth $296,093,869 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on USFD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on US Foods from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on US Foods from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. BTIG Research raised their target price on US Foods from $45.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on US Foods from $49.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price target on US Foods from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.00.

US Foods Profile

(Get Rating)

US Foods Holding Corp. operates as a foodservice distributor. Its products include frozen and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers throughout the U.S. The company offers services under brands Chef’s Line, del Pasado, Glenview Farms, Cattleman’s Selection, Cross Valley Farms, Harbor Banks, Hilltop Hearth, Devonshire, and Metro Deli.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp. (NYSE:USFD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.