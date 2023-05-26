PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 1,880 Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 1,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,697,160 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,393,138,000 after acquiring an additional 189,762 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 14,164,343 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,542,358,000 after purchasing an additional 354,084 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Chevron by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 12,052,751 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,731,739,000 after purchasing an additional 847,841 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Chevron by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,953,548 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,430,026,000 after buying an additional 155,955 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chevron by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,762,782 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,115,281,000 after buying an additional 309,277 shares during the last quarter. 69.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Chevron from $204.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $203.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Chevron from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $194.12.

CVX traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $154.40. The company had a trading volume of 1,199,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,120,108. The company has a market capitalization of $292.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $132.54 and a one year high of $189.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $162.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $169.69.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.14. Chevron had a return on equity of 23.15% and a net margin of 14.74%. The company had revenue of $50.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 14.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.91%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.61%.

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas, the liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas, the transporting of crude oil by major international oil export pipelines, the processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas, and a gas-to-liquids plant.

