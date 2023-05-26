PAX Financial Group LLC Acquires Shares of 4,382 Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

PAX Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Ingevity by 3.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 41,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,668,000 after purchasing an additional 5,998 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,766,000 after acquiring an additional 15,658 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 6,304 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $338,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NGVT. Loop Capital cut shares of Ingevity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $66.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Ingevity from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ingevity has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of Ingevity stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $50.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 284,506. Ingevity Co. has a one year low of $49.28 and a one year high of $90.81. The company has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.57.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 12.01% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Ingevity Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,183.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Ingevity news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Ingevity Company Profile



Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

