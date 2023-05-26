PAX Financial Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,032 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Pool were worth $614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 14.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Pool by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,161 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,308 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Pool by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 5,364 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,268,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Pool by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,744 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pool by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 265,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $112,497,000 after acquiring an additional 3,766 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Pool Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:POOL traded up $2.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $329.30. The company had a trading volume of 36,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 413,148. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $339.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.40. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $278.10 and a fifty-two week high of $423.97.

Pool Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is a positive change from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 26.17%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on POOL. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Pool from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Pool from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Bank of America cut their price target on Pool from $320.00 to $315.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $383.20.

Insider Activity

In related news, General Counsel Jennifer M. Neil sold 2,333 shares of Pool stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $352.00, for a total value of $821,216.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 8,095 shares in the company, valued at $2,849,440. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About Pool

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

