PAX Financial Group LLC Invests $268,000 in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

PAX Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 759 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 216,961 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $76,718,000 after purchasing an additional 12,153 shares in the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 6,380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 20,296 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after acquiring an additional 9,757 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,697,000. 96.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Monolithic Power Systems

In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,407 shares in the company, valued at $434,533,580.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Monolithic Power Systems news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 2,785 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.78, for a total transaction of $1,141,237.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,060,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,533,580.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Saria Tseng sold 4,360 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total transaction of $2,127,636.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 270,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $131,771,939.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 7.7 %

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Shares of NASDAQ MPWR traded up $37.78 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $526.10. The company had a trading volume of 518,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 535,415. The stock has a market cap of $24.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.36, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $460.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $431.34. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $541.39.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on MPWR. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $620.00 price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Monolithic Power Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $522.67.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

