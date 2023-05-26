PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 128 Shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF)

PAX Financial Group LLC decreased its position in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,371 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances were worth $458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skba Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Skba Capital Management LLC now owns 98,290 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $10,305,000 after acquiring an additional 30,743 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 193,608 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $20,298,000 after purchasing an additional 22,092 shares in the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. White Pine Capital LLC now owns 5,483 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $575,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Reynders McVeigh Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in International Flavors & Fragrances during the 4th quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 51,727 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,894 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

International Flavors & Fragrances stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.18. The company had a trading volume of 183,725 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,979,038. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $89.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.00. The firm has a market cap of $19.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.08. International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. has a 12-month low of $78.04 and a 12-month high of $135.17.

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.02). International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 17.12% and a positive return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.69 earnings per share. International Flavors & Fragrances’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.14%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s payout ratio is -39.42%.

In other International Flavors & Fragrances news, insider De Villeplee Christoph Fauchon sold 1,972 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.35, for a total value of $170,282.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $785,180.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IFF. UBS Group increased their price objective on International Flavors & Fragrances from $126.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $81.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Mizuho lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $114.13.

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

