PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 175 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,927 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 175 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $547,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after acquiring an additional 113,806 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% during the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $199,889,000 after acquiring an additional 82,557 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 759,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $215,441,000 after acquiring an additional 47,567 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 530,442 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $150,533,000 after acquiring an additional 4,089 shares during the period. 73.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ODFL has been the topic of several research reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $301.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $333.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Old Dominion Freight Line Trading Up 1.2 %

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ODFL traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $313.95. 91,465 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 757,385. The company’s 50 day moving average is $324.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $319.84. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a twelve month low of $231.70 and a twelve month high of $381.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $34.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.07.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 37.55% and a net margin of 21.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 10.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 6th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is 13.16%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile



Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

