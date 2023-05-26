PAX Financial Group LLC Sells 244 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

PAX Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $675,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in STERIS by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 142,896 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,391,000 after buying an additional 5,529 shares during the period. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC bought a new position in STERIS in the 4th quarter valued at about $592,000. Assetmark Inc. increased its holdings in STERIS by 39.1% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 11,091 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after buying an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its holdings in STERIS by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 3,071 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in STERIS by 25.7% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 336 shares during the period. 92.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

STE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of STERIS from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $197.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of STERIS from $210.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $226.40.

In other news, Director Mohsen Sohi sold 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.28, for a total value of $439,207.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,746,793.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.95% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:STE traded up $1.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $202.43. 50,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,708. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $191.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $159.21 and a fifty-two week high of $236.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.05, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.85.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.15. STERIS had a net margin of 2.16% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that STERIS plc will post 8.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.70%.

STERIS Plc engages in the provision of healthcare and life science product and service solutions. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Life Sciences, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Dental. The Healthcare segment provides a comprehensive offering for healthcare providers worldwide, focused on sterile processing departments and procedural centers, such as operating rooms and endoscopy suites.

