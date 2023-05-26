Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Trading Down 2.8%

Peabody Energy Co. (NYSE:BTU – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $18.67 and last traded at $18.78. 1,707,562 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 3,995,136 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.33.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on BTU. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Peabody Energy from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $39.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.25.

Peabody Energy Stock Down 2.3 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.41. The company has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.17.

Peabody Energy Cuts Dividend

Peabody Energy ( NYSE:BTU Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The coal producer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 29.80% and a return on equity of 48.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 97.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Peabody Energy Co. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a $0.075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.87%.

Peabody Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, April 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the coal producer to buy up to 26.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Elliott Investment Management sold 257,296 shares of Peabody Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.40, for a total value of $7,307,206.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 21,109,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $599,518,518.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BTU. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $202,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $289,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 93.7% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,535 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $724,000 after acquiring an additional 14,285 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,206,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 47,644 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 16,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

Peabody Energy Company Profile

Peabody Energy Corp. engages in the business of coal mining. It operates through the following business segments: Powder River Basin, Midwestern U.S., Western U.S., Seaborne Metallurgical, Seaborne Thermal Mining and Corporate and Other. The Powder River Basin Mining segment consists of its mines in Wyoming.

