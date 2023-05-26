Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO) Price Target Cut to $1.50 by Analysts at Benchmark

Peraso (NASDAQ:PRSO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Benchmark from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Peraso Stock Up 21.0 %

PRSO opened at $0.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.78 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.78. Peraso has a fifty-two week low of $0.20 and a fifty-two week high of $2.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.02 million, a P/E ratio of -0.35 and a beta of 2.14.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Peraso by 60.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 296,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 112,065 shares in the last quarter. Armistice Capital LLC bought a new stake in Peraso in the fourth quarter worth about $810,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Peraso by 43.0% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 394,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 118,700 shares during the period. 3.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Peraso

Peraso, Inc engages in the development and sale of semiconductor devices and modules based on its proprietary semiconductor devices and performance of non-recurring engineering, services and licensing of intellectual property. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Hong Kong, Taiwan, and Rest of World.

