Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT) Stock Position Lifted by Zions Bancorporation N.A.

Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT – Get Rating) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,425 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A.’s holdings in Perficient were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 322.4% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 604 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 461 shares during the period. First National Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Perficient in the third quarter valued at $90,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Perficient by 41.2% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,692 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advent Capital Management DE purchased a new stake in shares of Perficient during the third quarter valued at $146,000. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Get Perficient alerts:

Perficient Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ PRFT traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.59. 9,596 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 199,120. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 2.93. The stock has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $71.72. Perficient, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $110.28.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Perficient ( NASDAQ:PRFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $232.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.73 million. Perficient had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 32.14%. On average, analysts expect that Perficient, Inc. will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PRFT shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Perficient from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Perficient in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their target price on Perficient from $107.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Perficient from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Perficient presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

Insider Activity at Perficient

In related news, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total transaction of $715,077.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Ralph C. Derrickson acquired 634 shares of Perficient stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $78.87 per share, for a total transaction of $50,003.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 39,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,108,897.66. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.23, for a total value of $715,077.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 133,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,668,129.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Perficient

(Get Rating)

Perficient, Inc engages in the provision of digital consultancy services. Its service categories include strategy and consulting, data and intelligence, platforms and technology, customer experience and digital marketing, innovation, and product development, and optimized global delivery. The company was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in St.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Perficient Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perficient and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.