Petershill Partners’ (PHLL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Petershill Partners (LON:PHLL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, LSE.Co.UK reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 220 ($2.74) price target on the stock.
Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Petershill Partners in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued a buy rating and a GBX 290 ($3.61) price objective for the company.
Shares of PHLL stock opened at GBX 147 ($1.83) on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 160.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 168.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.72, a quick ratio of 6.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.45. Petershill Partners has a 12 month low of GBX 142 ($1.77) and a 12 month high of GBX 243.50 ($3.03). The company has a market capitalization of £1.68 billion and a P/E ratio of -459.38.
In related news, insider Naguib Kheraj bought 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 150 ($1.87) per share, for a total transaction of £450,000 ($559,701.49). 0.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Petershill Partners PLC operates as a general partner solutions investment firm. It provides capital and strategic support to asset managers through minority stake acquisitions. The company was formerly known as Delta Epsilon plc and changed its name to Petershill Partners PLC in September 2, 2021. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.
