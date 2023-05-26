Petro Matad (LON:MATD) Earns House Stock Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of Petro Matad (LON:MATD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Digital Look reports.

Petro Matad Trading Up 2.1 %

MATD stock opened at GBX 4.80 ($0.06) on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 5.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3.96. The stock has a market capitalization of £53.28 million, a PE ratio of -15.50 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 17.93 and a quick ratio of 16.91.

About Petro Matad

Petro Matad Limited, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, and produces oil in Mongolia. It holds 100% interests in production sharing contract blocks, including Ongi Block V that covers an area of approximately 7,937 square kilometers; and Matad Block XX that consists of an area of approximately 218 square kilometers in Mongolia.

