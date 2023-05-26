Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) Shares Bought by Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.

Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,932 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $600,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.85% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $109.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $109.00 to $116.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Philip Morris International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $106.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Philip Morris International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Philip Morris International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.60.

Insider Activity

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

In related news, insider Werner Barth sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.35, for a total value of $786,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,321 shares in the company, valued at $8,588,020.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE PM traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.86. The company had a trading volume of 2,423,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,387,707. The company has a market cap of $141.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.68. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.85 and a 52 week high of $108.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $96.20 and its 200 day moving average is $98.73.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.04. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.80% and a negative return on equity of 128.55%. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.2 EPS for the current year.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 23rd were issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 22nd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.88%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company engaged in the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco, and nicotine-containing products. Its products include cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middle East and Africa, South and Southeast Asia, East Asia and Australia, and Americas.

Featured Articles

