Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $229.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. Photronics’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. Photronics updated its Q3 guidance to $0.48-54 EPS.
Photronics Stock Performance
Photronics stock opened at $20.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 3.89. Photronics has a one year low of $13.86 and a one year high of $25.81.
Analyst Ratings Changes
PLAB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Northland Securities increased their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on Photronics in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Photronics
Photronics Company Profile
Photronics, Inc engages in the provision of photomasks. It manufactures semiconductors and flat-panel displays and is used as masters to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and FPD substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of FPDs and other types of electrical and optical components.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Photronics (PLAB)
- 3 Electrical Gear Makers: Hidden Gems Amid Growing Digitization
- Can ULTA’s Defensive Product Line Stand Against This Down Cycle
- A Reversal Is Brewing For Medtronic: Buying The Dip
- Ralph Lauren’s Styled Dividend Is Still In Season
- Dollar Tree Falls As Theft Cuts Into Bottom Line
Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.