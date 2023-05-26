Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY) Short Interest Update

Pigeon Co. (OTCMKTS:PGENY – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a drop of 57.1% from the April 30th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.4 days.

Pigeon Stock Down 2.2 %

OTCMKTS:PGENY traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.63. 1,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 819. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.83. Pigeon has a 52 week low of $3.09 and a 52 week high of $4.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73 and a beta of -0.01.

Pigeon Company Profile

Pigeon Corp. engages in the manufacture, sale, import and export of baby and childcare products, maternity items, women’s care, home healthcare and nursing care products. It operates through the following segments: Japan Business, China Business, Singapore Business, and Lansinoh Business. The Japan Business segment handles domestic baby and mother care, childcare service, and health and elder care businesses.

